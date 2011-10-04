(Corrects paragraphs 1, 2 to show CEO referring to lower sector
growth than at start of year)
* Global financial concerns hit recovery in banking sector -
CEO
* Sector may see 10-15 pct profit growth in 2012
* No bond plans in 2011, may issue bond in H2 2012
DUBAI, Oct 4 - Mashreq Bank , Dubai's
second-largest lender by market value, now expects lower profit
growth for the UAE banking sector than at the start of the year
as global economic worries hamper recovery, its chief executive
said on Tuesday.
"I'm saying for the entire banking sector and including us
of course," said Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair.
Local banks were badly hit by the 2008 global financial
crisis and a property bust, particularly in the UAE.
Gulf banks spent more than $20 billion on loan loss
provisions and investment impairments between 2008 and 2010
according to Standard & Poor's.
"We were expecting recovery to be faster. What's happened
around the world has pulled down the economy," Al Ghurair told
reporters on the sidelines of a conference. "Two thousand and
eleven is about stabilising the profitability of banks and I
think 2012 is a year for takeoff."
Al Ghurair added that 10 to 15 percent growth in net profit
for the UAE banking sector may be possible next year.
Growing expectations of a sovereign debt default in Greece
has increased fears of another global recession.
The bank chief said in earlier remarks during the conference
that bottomline growth will be lower than expected in the
absence of strong economic growth.
Mashreq reported a 41 percent increase in second-quarter net
profit in July, as half-year provisions for bad loans fell.
Al Ghurair said the company has no immediate plans to issue
a bond this year but is considering a bond issue in the second
half of 2012.
"We have enough liquidity and our capital adequacy is at 22
percent. There is no reason (to issue a bond). If we do it, it's
just to stay in the market," he said.
(Reporting by David French; Writing by Shaheen Pasha; Editing
by Amran Abocar)