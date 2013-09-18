BRIEF-NZX updates on monthly shareholder metrics for February 2017
* Feb total trades were 137,263, down 7.9% for cash market trading
DUBAI, Sept 18 Dubai's Mashreq will allow foreigners to own up to 20 percent of the bank's shares, it said in a bourse statement on Wednesday.
Foreign investors currently own only 1.9 percent of the bank's shares, data from the Dubai Financial Market shows. The change in foreign ownership is effective from Thursday, Mashreq said.
About 20 percent of Mashreq's shares are free float, while the Al-Ghurair family holds a 70 percent stake, according to Reuters data.
Mashreq is Dubai's third-largest bank by market value. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Dinesh Nair)
* Feb total trades were 137,263, down 7.9% for cash market trading
PARIS, March 5 Former French prime minister Alain Juppe, who has been widely touted to replace embattled presidential candidate Francois Fillon, will make a statement to the press on Monday morning, he said in a post on Twitter.
FRANKFURT, March 5 Deutsche Bank expects the re-integration of its Postbank unit to take three to five years, its chief executive said after Germany's top lender announced plans for an 8 billion euro ($8.5 billion) rights issue and a structural shake-up.