DUBAI, July 29 Credit growth in the United Arab Emirates is expected to be around 2 percent this year, the chief executive of Mashreq bank, who is also chairman of the UAE Banks Federation, said on Wednesday.

"Credit growth will be flattish," Abdul Aziz al-Ghurair told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Dubai.

He also forecast that the country's banking sector profits would rise about 10 percent in 2015. Al Ghurair said some of the profit growth would come from lower impairments for bad loans.

His forecast of 2 percent credit growth for 2015 was lower than some bankers were predicting just a few months ago. Gross bank lending in the UAE grew 8.0 percent last year, according to revised central bank data.

