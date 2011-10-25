(Adds detail, profit breakdown, chairman comment)

* Q3 profit up 5.1 percent at 204 million dirhams

* 9 month profit up 16.7 percent at 756 million dirhams

* Loan provisioning down 30 percent

DUBAI, Oct 25 Mashreq bank , Dubai's second-largest lender by market value, posted a 5 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, thanks to lower loan loss provisions that offset a drop in income.

The lender made a net profit of 204 million dirhams ($55.5 million)for the three months to September 30, compared with 194.4 million dirhams in the corresponding period in 2010, according to Reuters calculations based on a bank statement to the Dubai Financial Market.

Net profit for the first nine months of the year stood at 756 million dirhams, up from 647.4 million dirhams in 2010, the statement said.

Provisioning stood at 846.7 million dirhams at the end of September, having been at 637 million dirhams after the first six months of the year. Income through to September stood at 3 billion dirhams, down 7.7 percent from a year earlier.

"We have witnessed stability in the UAE Banking industry, which has reflected in the performance of banks," Mashreq chairman Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair said in a statement.

Al Ghurair said, however, at the beginning of October that expectations for profit growth within the UAE banking sector would be lower than at the start of the year due to recent global economic turbulence.

Mashreq made two senior appointments during the quarter, with Farhad Irani named as head of its retail banking division in July.

Julio de Quesada joined as head of corporate and investment banking in September. ($1 = 3.673 dirhams) (Reporting by David French and Reed Stevenson; Editing by Firouz Sedarat)