DUBAI Jan 26 Mashreq, Dubai's third-biggest bank by assets, said on Thursday its board had proposed a cash dividend of 40 percent of the bank's paid up capital for 2016.

The payout would be the same as the proposed cash dividend for the previous year.

On Wednesday, Mashreq reported a 20.7 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit.

