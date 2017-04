DUBAI Feb 4 Mashreq, Dubai's third-biggest bank by assets, said on Thursday its board had proposed a 40 percent cash dividend for 2015.

The payout would be the same as the proposed cash dividend for the previous year.

The bank last week posted a 13.7 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit.

($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; editing by Matt Smith)