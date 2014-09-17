DUBAI, Sept 17 Dubai lender Mashreq
has no interest in purchasing assets of Standard Chartered
in the United Arab Emirates, but is open to
acquisitions in Egypt and Turkey, its chief executive told
Reuters on Wednesday.
The British bank is aiming to sell part of its business in
the UAE after it agreed to close some accounts there in an
anti-money laundering settlement with authorities in the United
States, sources told Reuters last month.
Mashreq, Dubai's third-largest bank by assets, expects loan
growth in 2014 to be between 11 and 15 percent, CEO Abdul Aziz
al-Ghurair said on the sidelines of a company event in Dubai.
