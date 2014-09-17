* CEO rules out StanChart UAE asset purchase
* Loan growth in 2014 forecast up 11-15 pct y-o-y
By Tom Arnold
DUBAI, Sept 17 Dubai's Mashreq is
targeting Egypt and Turkey for acquisitions to expand beyond its
crowded home market, its chief executive told Reuters as he
dismissed suggestions that it could be interested in any of
Standard Chartered's assets in the United Arab Emirates.
A number of local banks had been held up as potential buyers
of UAE operations that sources said Standard Chartered was
aiming to sell after it agreed to close some accounts there in
an anti-money laundering settlement with authorities in the
United States.
But Mashreq, Dubai's third-largest bank by assets, has no
interest in any of the British lender's UAE operations, CEO
Abdul Aziz al-Ghurair said on the sidelines of a company event
in Dubai.
"We prefer in the UAE to grow organically. None of our
growth in the UAE has happened through acquisition," he said.
Instead, the company is looking to join an increasing number
of Gulf lenders snapping up banking stakes in other countries to
diversify in the face of intense competition at home, where 51
lenders battle for market share.
Mashreq is looking at buying controlling stakes in banks in
Egypt and Turkey, Ghurair said, though he declined to name
specific targets and said that any deal would not happen until
next year.
EGYPTIAN POTENTIAL
Several Gulf banks have already done deals in these
countries in the past two years, where growing populations are
spurring appetite for consumer and corporate banking products.
Emirates NBD bought the Egyptian assets of BNP
Paribas, while Qatar National Bank agreed to
buy Societe Generale's Egyptian operations. In Turkey,
Kuwait's Burgan Bank acquired the Turkish arm of
Greece's EFG Eurobank, while Commercial Bank of Qatar
has a majority stake in Alternatifbank.
"Egypt has a big population, there is potential there,"
Ghurair said. "We see a lot of Gulf banks have gone there -
they've done very well."
Mashreq already has 10 branches in Egypt and 20 percent of
its profit is derived abroad, he said.
Valuation and structure are the top priorities for Mashreq
when considering an acquisition in either Egypt or Turkey,
Farhad Irani, Mashreq's group head of retail banking, told
Reuters at the same event.
The bank expects loan growth in 2014 to be at its highest
level in seven years, at between 11 and 15 percent, Ghurair
said. The bank's total lending rose 11 percent in the first half
of the year, it reported in July.
Banks are benefiting from a resurgence in the UAE economy,
which is recovering from the bursting of a property bubble at
the end of the past decade. Economists forecast the economy to
grow by 4.3 percent this year.
