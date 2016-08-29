PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 30
Jan 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI Aug 29 Mashreq has appointed Christophe Pella as head of its asset management unit and chief executive of its Mashreq Capital arm, the Dubai-based bank said in a statement on Monday.
Pella most recently served as a global rates portfolio manager in London at Legal & General Investment Management. His appointment at Mashreq is subject to regulatory approval.
Mashreq Capital is based in Dubai's financial free zone and conducts investment and advisory work, while the parent Mashreq is the emirate's third-largest commercial lender by assets.
Pella is the latest to step into the dual role. Abdul Kadir Hussain resigned for personal reasons in June to be replaced by Aamir Peracha, who in turn left after about one month in the job.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Writing by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
Jan 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Jan 28 The ban on U.S. travel for passport-holders of seven Middle Eastern states applies to airlines' flight crew, the International Air Transport Association said in an email to carriers around the world on Saturday.