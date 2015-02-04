* Retail loan growth 25 pct in 2015 vs 36 pct in 2014 - exec
* New credit bureau and less demand to weigh on borrowing
* Number of new customers "modest" during Q1
By Tom Arnold
DUBAI, Feb 4 Mashreq, Dubai's
third-largest bank by assets, expects its retail lending growth
to slow to 25 percent in 2015 with fewer customers seeking loans
and the recently-launched credit bureau taking effect, the
lender's head of retail said.
The bank has been aggressively expanding its retail offering
in recent quarters, spurred by lending growth that has been
above average for the United Arab Emirates banking sector.
Retail lending reached 36 percent for the bank last year,
compared to 13.8 percent for personal lending in the industry,
according to central bank data.
"Our forecast for the industry is that this year will be a
slightly slower year than the previous one when it comes to loan
offtake, whether it's personal loans or mortgages," said Farhad
Irani, head of Mashreq's retail banking group.
The number of customers seeking loans during the first
quarter was expected to be "modest", little changed from the
previous quarter, he said.
There would also be initial disruption caused by the launch
of the new credit bureau which would highlight customers' total
borrowings for the first time, making banks more cautious about
lending to some segments of society, he said.
Still, the bureau would be beneficial for customers in the
long run as those with a clean credit history could command more
competitive borrowing rates, he added.
It is the latest Dubai bank to forecast a cooling in lending
activity after several years of fast-paced expansion since the
economy rebounded from a financial crisis in 2009. Dubai Islamic
Bank has cut its total lending growth forecast to
between 15 and 20 percent in 2015, down from 32 percent last
year.
Prices in the property market - a revenue driver for banks
in recent quarters - are expected to dip slightly in 2015 as
property sales taxes, stricter mortgage rules and a lack of
affordability weigh on market momentum.
(Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Mark Heinrich)