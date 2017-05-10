DUBAI May 10 Mashreq Bank, Dubai's
third-biggest lender by assets, expects net profit growth of
around 5 percent in 2017, towards the top end of growth for the
United Arab Emirates banking sector, driven by expansion in the
corporate sector.
Growth in the retail sector would be more sluggish as the
impact of the new credit bureau made Mashreq and other banks
more cautious about lending, Mashreq Chief Executive Abdul Aziz
al-Ghurair, who is also chairman of the UAE Banks Federation.
"UAE growth will come from corporates," he told reporters on
Wednesday. "The good news is that for the large corporates
there's no stress so they're still performing and the SME issue
has stabilised and the credit card business is stable."
Growth for the overall banking sector would be around 3 to 5
percent, he said.
A Reuters poll of economists expects average economic growth
to reach 2.6 percent in 2017, before climbing to 3.3 percent in
2018.
Mashreq last month reported a 2.7 percent rise in
first-quarter net profit to 546 million dirhams as impairment
charges dropped by 15 percent.
Levels of provisions for bad debt across the banking sector
should improve in 2017 said al-Ghurair.
Banks had reported elevated levels of provisions in recent
quarters, although that rate declined for some banks in the
first quarter. Much of the bad debt has stemmed from a spate of
defaults by SMEs in 2015 and 2016 as some struggled as a result
of lower oil and other commodity prices.
In the retail sector, Mashreq had increased its rejection of
credit applications by around 35 percent since it began using
the Al Etihad Credit Bureau data last year, he said.
Previously, banks in the UAE were often been unable to
access data on consumers at other financial institutions when
making lending decisions.
But the bureau has exposed the extent of borrowing by retail
customers across sometimes more than one lender, making banks
more cautious about lending to heavily-indebted customers.
(Reporting By Tom Arnold)