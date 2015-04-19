(Refiles to correct typographical error in penultimate
* Q1 net profit 651.1 mln dirhams vs. 575.2 mln dirhams year
ago
* Net interest income climbs 17.2 percent
* Net fee income drops by 1.1 percent
DUBAI, April 19 Mashreq, Dubai's
third-biggest bank by assets, on Sunday posted a 13.2 percent
rise in first-quarter net profit as a rise in income from
lending helped to offset a slight dip in returns from fees.
It is the second bank in the United Arab Emirates, after
Dubai Islamic Bank, to release earnings for the quarter, with
both lenders reporting double-digit profit growth.
"The banking industry and Mashreq in particular has
displayed a remarkable immunity to the resultant economic
turmoil in the region," Mashreq Chief Executive Abdulaziz
al-Ghurair.
The banking sector has so far managed to withstand much of
the impact from lower oil prices, with evidence of a significant
liquidity squeeze yet to emerge.
Mashreq made a profit of 651.1 million dirhams ($177.3
million) for the three months to March 31, it said in a
statement, up from 575.2 million dirhams for the same period
last year.
The main contributor was net interest income, which climbed
17.2 percent year on year to 804 million dirhams. Contributing
to the rise was a 6.4 percent increase in loan volume and an
improvement in the net interest margin, the bank said.
Net fees, commission and other income dropped by 1.1 percent
to 688 million dirhams.
