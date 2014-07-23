DUBAI, July 23 Mashreq, Dubai's third-biggest lender by assets, on Wednesday posted a 45 percent jump in second-quarter net profit.

The lender made a net profit of 585 million dirhams ($159.3 million) for the three months to June 30, it said in a statement, an increase on the 402.6 million dirhams recorded for the corresponding period of last year.

Arqaam Capital had expected the bank to make a profit in the quarter of 532 million dirhams. ($1 = 3.6728 United Arab Emirates Dirhams) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)