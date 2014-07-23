* Q2 net profit 585 mln dirhams, up 45 pct
* Total loans up 11 pct in first half
(Adds detail, context)
DUBAI, July 23 Mashreq, Dubai's
third-biggest lender by assets, on Wednesday posted a 45 percent
rise in second-quarter net profit, aided by higher lending and a
strong local economy.
The results continue the trend of positive earnings from
banks in the United Arab Emirates as the local economy recovers
from the sovereign-linked debt crisis and bursting of a real
estate bubble at the end of the last decade.
Economists forecast the UAE economy will grow by 4.3 percent
this year, after a 5.2 percent increase in 2013, supporting
demand for banking services.
Mashreq said it made a net profit of 585 million dirhams
($159.3 million) for the three months to June 30, ahead of the
532 million dirhams profit expected by Arqaam Capital.
Strong lending growth helped to drive the bank's profit,
with total lending up 11 percent in the first half of the year.
Net interest income, which loans contribute to, grew 38 percent.
The bank's lending was also more profitable, with the net
interest margin - the amount it makes lending out cash over the
cost of the original funds - up to 3 percent at the end of June
versus 2.7 percent at the same point in 2013.
Chief Executive Abdulaziz al-Ghurair said the bank was on
track to post record full-year profit after it rose 40 percent
to 1.16 billion dirhams in the first half.
($1 = 3.6728 United Arab Emirates Dirhams)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Erica Billingham)