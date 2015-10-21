BRIEF-Frasers Centrepoint proposed issue Of S$52 Million 4.15% fixed rate notes
* Proposed issue of S$52 Million 4.15% fixed rate notes due 2027 By FCL Treasury Pte. Ltd.
DUBAI Oct 21 Mashreq, Dubai's third-biggest lender by assets, on Wednesday posted a 7.6 percent fall in third-quarter net profit.
The lender made a net profit of 551.4 million dirhams ($150.1 million) for the three months to Sept. 30, it said in a statement, a decrease on the 596.8 million dirhams recorded for the corresponding period of 2014.
For the nine-month period, net profit increased by 5.1 percent in 2015 to 1.86 billion dirhams. ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)
* Discloseable transaction disposal of equity interest in the target