DUBAI, April 12 Mashreq, Dubai's third-biggest lender by assets, on Wednesday reported a 2.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit as bad loans eased.

Net profit rose to 546 million dirhams ($148.7 million) in the three months to March 31, it said in a statement, up from 532 million.

Mashreq said the rise was primarily due to a 15 percent drop in impairment charges.

($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by Jason Neely)