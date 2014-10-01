BRIEF-Fandango says debut of Fandango Fanshop, its first online merchandise store
Oct 1 Masimo Corp : * Wins $466.8 million jury verdict in patent lawsuit against philips
electronics -- court filing * Verdict awarded by federal jury in Delaware
* McDonald's tweet: "Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this" Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Saudi Arabia, China looking at refinery, petrochemical projects