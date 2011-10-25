* Q3 EPS $0.24 vs est $0.27

* Q3 rev $104 mln vs est $109.7 mln

* Cuts FY view

* Shares down 5 pct in extended trade (Follows alerts)

Oct 25 Masimo Corp posted quarterly results below analysts' estimates on lower sales of its blood-monitoring device, and cut its full-year forecast, sending its shares down 5 percent after the bell.

The maker of non-invasive patient monitoring products said quarterly sales of its Masimo SET pulse oximetry and Masimo rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry units fell 11 percent, excluding hand-held units.

For 2011 Masimo now expects a profit of $1.04-$1.06 per share, on revenue of $436-$439 million, against analysts' expectations of a profit of $1.16 per share before special items, on revenue of $449.5 million.

The company had earlier forecast 2011 profit of $1.17-$1.25 per share on revenue of $446-$463 million.

For the third quarter, the company's net income fell to $14.8 million or 24 cents a share, from $16.4 million, or 27 cents a share, a year ago. Revenue was up 3 percent at $104 million.

Analysts had expected a profit of 27 cents a share, on revenue of $109.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Irvine, California-based company fell 5 percent to $21.29 in extended trading. They closed at $22.32 Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)