Jan 23 Masmovil Ibercom SA :

* Says sees FY 2015 revenue up 6 percent at 161.1 million euros versus last year, excluding acquisitions

* Sees FY 2015 EBITDA up 52 percent at 9.7 million euros versus last year, excluding acquisitions

* Sees FY 2015 impact of acquisitions on revenue at 15 million euros

* Sees FY 2015 impact of acquisitions on EBITDA at 6 million euros

* Sees FY 2017 revenue at 196.6 million euros, 29 percent up versus FY 2014

* Sees FY 2017 EBITDA at 27.4 million euros versus 6.4 million euros in FY 2014

Source text: bit.ly/1BjzSlL

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)