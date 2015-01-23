Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 23 Masmovil Ibercom SA :
* Says sees FY 2015 revenue up 6 percent at 161.1 million euros versus last year, excluding acquisitions
* Sees FY 2015 EBITDA up 52 percent at 9.7 million euros versus last year, excluding acquisitions
* Sees FY 2015 impact of acquisitions on revenue at 15 million euros
* Sees FY 2015 impact of acquisitions on EBITDA at 6 million euros
* Sees FY 2017 revenue at 196.6 million euros, 29 percent up versus FY 2014
* Sees FY 2017 EBITDA at 27.4 million euros versus 6.4 million euros in FY 2014
Source text: bit.ly/1BjzSlL
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order