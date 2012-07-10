HONG KONG, July 10 Maso Capital has hired former
Mount Kellett Capital executive Allan Finnerty for a top role at
the hedge fund being set up by former managing directors of
Och-Ziff Capital Management Manoj Jain and Sohit
Khurana.
Finnerty has joined as a chief operating officer to help the
Hong Kong-based hedge fund launch by the end of 2012, two
sources familiar with the matter said.
Finnerty, whose previous employers include Morgan Stanley
and Goldman Sachs, was the chief financial officer
for Asia at private equity fund Mount Kellett, according to his
Linkedin profile.
Jain and Khurana are aiming to raise about $250 million for
their multi-asset class Asia-focused hedge fund which will be a
combination of event-driven equity and convertible bond
arbitrage strategies.
Maso Capital could not be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Eric Meijer)