Stada says starts due diligence in M&A process
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
(In May 8 brief, corrects period in second bullet point to first quarter from fourth quarter after Masonite clarified)
May 8 Masonite Corp: * Masonite International Corporation reports 2012 first quarter results * Net sales increased 14.8 percent to $400.1 million in the first quarter * Masonite international-2012 net sales are now expected to be approximately $1.75 billion * Masonite international-2012 adjusted EBITDA seen to be towards high end of previous guidance range of $90 million plus or minus $5 million
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 25 Opponents of the Dakota Access Pipeline who were pushed out of their protest camp this week have vowed to keep up efforts to stop the multibillion-dollar project and take the fight to other pipelines as well.
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to its support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.