(In May 8 brief, corrects period in second bullet point to first quarter from fourth quarter after Masonite clarified)

May 8 Masonite Corp: * Masonite International Corporation reports 2012 first quarter results * Net sales increased 14.8 percent to $400.1 million in the first quarter * Masonite international-2012 net sales are now expected to be approximately $1.75 billion * Masonite international-2012 adjusted EBITDA seen to be towards high end of previous guidance range of $90 million plus or minus $5 million