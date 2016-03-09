BRIEF-HC SemiTek to buy photoelectric firm to own Memsic for 1.65 bln yuan
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue
March 9 Facebook Inc is acquiring Masquerade Technologies Inc, creator of the popular face-swapping app MSQRD, the start-up said on Wednesday.
Masquerade, founded in 2015, did not disclose financial details of the deal.
The company, which is backed by Yuri Gurski and Gagarin Capital, said founders Eugene Nevgen, Sergey Gonchar and Eugene Zatepyakin will join Facebook.
Masquerade will continue as a standalone app, the company said. (bit.ly/1pxMh4x) (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
