BRIEF-On Deck Capital Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $225 mln – SEC filing
* On Deck Capital Inc - files for mixed shelf of up to $225 million – SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mYivYh) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, July 13 Masraf Al Rayan, Qatar's largest Islamic bank by market value, said on Sunday it had agreed to sell its 50 percent stake in Seef Lusail Real Estate Development Co to the real estate arm of the Gulf state's sovereign wealth fund.
The bank, which did not disclose the sale price in its statement, had previously owned the company equally with Qatari Diar Infrastructure Company.
Under the agreement, it will divest a 49 percent stake to its joint venture partner, with the remaining 1 percent sold to Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company. Both are units of Qatari Diar, owned by the Qatar Investment Authority. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)
* On Deck Capital Inc - files for mixed shelf of up to $225 million – SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mYivYh) Further company coverage:
* Ceo william stromberg's fy 2016 total compensation $9.1 million versus $8.45 million in fy 2015 - sec filing
* Armada Hoffler Properties Inc - files for mixed shelf of up to $270.1 million – sec filing Source text(http://bit.ly/2mRJPpx) Further company coverage: