DUBAI, July 13 Masraf Al Rayan,
Qatar's second-largest bank by market value, posted a 3.3
percent increase in second-quarter net profit on Monday
according to Reuters calculations, missing analysts'
expectations.
Net profit for the three months to June 30 was 487 million
riyals ($133.8 million) compared to 471.4 million riyals in the
same period a year ago, Reuters calculated as the bank did not
provide quarterly results breakdown in an earnings statement.
Five analysts polled by Reuters, on average, had forecast a
net profit of 513.3 million riyals for the period.
The lender, which has the largest weighting of any Qatari
stock by index compiler MSCI, said net profit for the first half
of the year reached 998 million riyals, up 10.46 percent from
904 million riyals in the same period of last year.
($1 = 3.6410 Qatar riyals)
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)