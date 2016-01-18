DUBAI Jan 18 Masraf Al Rayan, Qatar's second-largest bank by market value, reported a 3 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday, according to Reuters calculations.

Net profit for the three months to Dec. 31 was 559 million riyals ($153.5 million), compared to 576 million riyals in the same period a year earlier, Reuters calculations showed, using financial statements in the absence of a quarterly earnings breakdown.

QNB Financial Services had forecast a quarterly net profit of 553 million riyals for the period.

Full-year net profit for 2015 was 2.07 billion riyals, up 3.6 percent from the previous year, a statement from the bank said.

The bank said its board was recommending a dividend for 2015 of 1.75 riyals per share. This is the same as the 1.75 riyals per share the bank paid out in 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 3.6412 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)