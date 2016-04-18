BRIEF-Sberbank Q1 net profit to RAS up 54% to RUB 155 bln
* Q1 net profit to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 155 billion roubles ($2.72 billion) versus 100.44 billion roubles year ago
DUBAI, April 18 Masraf Al Rayan, Qatar's second-largest bank by market value, reported a 5.1 percent increase in first-quarter net profit on Monday.
Net profit for the three months to Mar. 31 was 537 million riyals ($147.5 million), a company statement said.
The bank did not provide a year earlier figure. However, it had reported a 510.8 million net profit in the same period a year ago.
EFG Hermes had forecast a quarterly net profit of 513.3 million riyals for the quarter, while QNB Financial Services had expected 518.9 million riyals.
The bank was expecting to post annual profit growth of between 8 and 10 percent in 2016, chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said in February.
($1 = 3.6413 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)
