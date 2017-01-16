DUBAI Jan 16 Masraf Al Rayan, Qatar's second-largest bank by market value, saw an 8 percent decrease in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday, according to Reuters' calculations.

Net profit for the three months to Dec. 31 was 515.0 million riyals ($141.5 million) compared with 559.5 million riyals in the same period a year ago, Reuters calculations showed, using financial statements in lieu of a quarterly earnings breakdown.

EFG Hermes had forecast a quarterly net profit of 478.4 million riyals for the quarter, while QNB Financial Services forecast a net profit of 549.7 million riyals.

For the full-year of 2016, the sharia-compliant bank posted net profit of 2.08 billion riyals, higher than the 2.07 billion riyals it reported in 2015.

The bank said its board was recommending a dividend for 2016 of 2 riyals per share, above the 1.75 riyals per share the bank paid in 2015, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 3.6409 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold, editing by Louise Heavens)