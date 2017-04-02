BRIEF-Pacific Current Group seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in relation to outcome of a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DOHA, April 2 The shareholders of Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan, an Islamic lender, approved on Sunday the issuance of sukuk worth up to $2 billion to meet the bank's liquidity needs.
The Gulf state's second largest lender by market value appointed banks in January to handle a debut sukuk issue of around $500 million, banking sources told Reuters that month. (Reporting By Tom Finn; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
SAN FRANCISCO, June 14 With Chief Executive Travis Kalanick taking a leave of absence from Uber Technologies Inc, the vacant job of chief operating officer takes on a lot more importance as the company frames the position as key to solving its woes.
* Very Substantial Acquisition In Relation To The Purchase Of 50 Boeing Aircraft