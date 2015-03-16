By Archana Narayanan
| DUBAI, March 16
DUBAI, March 16 Masraf Al Rayan,
Qatar's second-largest bank by market value, is eyeing a debut
in the debt capital markets this year after inviting bankers to
pitch for arranger roles on a potential U.S. dollar-denominated
benchmark sukuk issue, sources said on Monday.
The sharia-compliant institution is expected to raise funds
before end-April, three of the sources said, speaking on
condition of anonymity as the deal is not yet public knowledge.
Benchmark size is traditionally understood to mean upwards
of $500 million.
Masraf Al Rayan is "very close" to mandating arrangers for
the upcoming sukuk issue, two sources said.
The lender did not respond to a request for comment by
Reuters.
Masraf Al Rayan joins a growing pipeline of potential Gulf
issuance as borrowers want to obtain funds from the dollar debt
markets before a possible increase in interest rates by the U.S.
Federal Reserve later this year.
Among Gulf names recently completing deals or linked with
upcoming offerings are the emirate of Ras al-Khaimah, Emirates
NBD, Islamic Development Bank and Sharjah
Islamic Bank.
In January, Masraf Al Rayan reported a 21.2 percent rise in
fourth-quarter net profit, helped by lending growth.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)