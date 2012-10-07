Oct 7 October 7 Follwing are third-quarter net profit estimates for Masraf al-Rayan in millions of Qatari riyals. Q3 2012 %change Arqaam Capital 325.00 1.25 HSBC 338.00 5.30 Average 331.50 3.27 Masraf al-Rayan reported a net profit of 321.00 million Qatari riyals in the third quarter of 2011. (Dubai newsroom)