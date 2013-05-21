May 21 Massachusetts will sell $1.1 billion of
new and refunding general obligation bonds on June 4, according
to the state's website.
On Tuesday, Moody's Investors Service assigned an Aa1 rating
and stable outlook to the bonds, while Fitch Ratings assigned an
AA-plus rating and stable outlook.
The credit rating agencies noted that the state has high
levels of wealth. Personal income per capita is 128 percent of
the U.S. average, the second highest of all states, according to
Fitch.
Massachusetts also has strong financial management
practices, including "a willingness to promptly identify and
close budget gaps," Moody's said.
But the commonwealth also has one of the highest debt levels
in the country. Its net tax-supported debt is 10 percent of
personal income, attributable in part to the state's
"above-average role" in its local governments, Fitch said.
Massachusetts has at least $18.4 billion of GO debt
outstanding, the rating agencies said.
Eaton Vance Investment Managers, which has several
Massachusetts muni bond funds, said the state has managed its
budget well through the difficult years following the economic
recession.
"They're very proactive in managing their budget, building
reserve funds," said Craig Brandon, an Eaton Vance portfolio
manager.
"They've made hard decisions," he said. "The state seems to
have been able to pull off that balance of cutting spending and
raising taxes."
The deal consists of $375 million of GO bonds, $100 million
GO "Green Bonds," and $640 million of GO refunding bonds,
according to the state's website.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch is the lead manager on the
sale.