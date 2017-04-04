(Adds details from court papers)
By Nate Raymond
BOSTON, April 4 A Massachusetts advertising
agency has agreed not to use location technology to target women
entering clinics that offer abortion with smartphone ads with
messages including "You Have Choices," state officials said on
Tuesday.
Maura Healey, the state's Democratic attorney general, said
the settlement with Copley Advertising LLC highlighted the
potential for "geofencing" technology to be used to harass
people and interfere with their privacy.
Healey said Copley used the technology in five cities
outside the state, and while it had not carried out such
advertising campaigns near Massachusetts clinics, it has the
ability to do so.
The Boston-based firm, which will pay no financial penalty,
agreed not to use the technology at or near Massachusetts
healthcare facilities to infer the health status, medical
condition or treatment of any person.
"This settlement will help ensure that consumers in
Massachusetts do not have to worry about being targeted by
advertisers when they seek medical care," Healey said in a
statement.
In a statement, Copley Chief Executive Officer John Flynn
said Healey's office had "singled out" the company. Copley broke
no laws, he said, but settled so it could focus on its clients.
"Their right to free speech should not be marginalized
because government officials do not agree with the message of
their advertisement," he said.
Abortion is one of the most politically divisive issues in
the United States. Supporters of abortion rights see them as
fundamental to women. Opponents say the procedure is akin to
murder.
The settlement spotlighted the privacy issues inherent in
geofencing, which allows marketers to target users visiting
specific spots with tailor-made advertising.
According to court papers, a Christian adoption agency and a
California-based network of crisis pregnancy centers hired
Copley in 2015 to send ads to "abortion-minded women" at
reproductive health clinics.
To do this, Copley created virtual "fences" around
reproductive health centers and methadone clinics in New York
City; Pittsburgh; Richmond, Virginia; Columbus, Ohio; and St.
Louis, court papers said.
Flynn said Copley could set up virtual fences around Planned
Parenthood clinics, hospitals and doctors' offices that perform
abortions, court papers said.
When someone entered a designated area, Copley tagged that
person's smartphone or other internet-enabled device and sent
the advertisements to it, Healey said.
Her office said clicking on the ads would take a user to a
website with information about abortion alternatives and access
to a live chat with a "pregnancy support specialist."
