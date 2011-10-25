Oct 25 The $46 billion Massachusetts pension
fund said on Tuesday that it might replace Bank of New York
Mellon Corp (BK.N) as its partner for foreign exchange trading
after accusing the company this summer of overcharging the fund
nearly $31 million on trades.
"We are testing the market to see what other options are
available to us," said Michael Trotsky, executive director of
the Massachusetts public pension fund. "We want to see if we
can do a better job."
BNY Mellon has been the pension fund's financial custodian
since 2000, and has handled forex trading as part of that
contract. Massachusetts is evaluating whether to carve out the
forex piece from the custodian agreement.
Trotsky said the pension fund was interviewing a number of
candidates this month after issuing a request for proposals. He
declined to name the candidates. He said a decision could be
made before the pension fund's Dec. 6 board meeting.
"We're evaluating the responses," Trotsky told Reuters
during a telephone interview.
BNY Mellon spokesman Kevin Heine declined to comment for
this story.
