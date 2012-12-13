DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Dec 13 The Commonwealth of Massachusetts plans to sell $230.54 million of general obligation refunding SIFMA Index bonds on Dec. 19, a market source said on Thursday.
Morgan Stanley is the lead manager of the sale, according to the preliminary official statement.
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
TOKYO, Feb 13 The dollar gained against the yen early on Monday, with the market breathing a sigh of relief as the closely watched two-day U.S.-Japan summit held over the weekend was seen to have ended smoothly.