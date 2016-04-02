BOSTON, April 2 A Massachusetts man with a
history of feuding with telecommunications companies was
arrested on Saturday as part of an FBI probe into a series of
suspicious devices found near power lines in a small town near
the New Hampshire border.
Federal Bureau of Investigation agents, along with state and
local police arrested Danny Kelly, 61, at his home in
Chelmsford, Massachusetts, on Saturday morning, the FBI said.
Kelly, who was arrested on probable cause related to the
investigation, will be charged on Monday, said Christina
Dilorio-Sterling, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's office
in Massachusetts.
Local police and fire departments responded on Thursday to a
brush fire near a power line in Tyngsboro, about 30 miles (48
km) northwest of Boston and found an unspecific number of
devices that resembled pipe bombs near transmission lines
operated by National Grid. The devices were determined to be
flammable but not explosive and posed no threat to the public,
the FBI said.
It was not immediately clear if Kelly had hired an attorney.
Kelly pleaded guilty in 2005 to extortion for cutting
communication cables operated by Comcast Corp and
Verizon Communications Inc, demanding $10,000 monthly
payments to stop, federal court records show.
He was sentenced to five years' probation and ordered to
receive mental health treatment.
Kelly has represented himself in more than a dozen civil
lawsuits in Massachusetts, against the town of Chelmsford and
several telecommunications companies, contending that land and
ideas have been stolen from him. None have prevailed.
(Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by James Dalgleish)