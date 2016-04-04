BOSTON, April 4 A Massachusetts man is due in court on Monday, accused of placing flammable devices on power lines near the New Hampshire border and leaving a note calling federal officials corrupt and warning the utility that owns the wires it faced "an expensive war."

Danny Kelly, 61, was arrested on Saturday at his home in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, not far from Tyngsboro, where he was accused of planting homemade flammable devices that resembled pipe bombs on Thursday, prosecutors said. He will be charged with one criminal count of trying to damage property.

The note called the devices "cutters" and threatened they would be used on gas lines and their design released on the Internet after they were tested on the Tyngsboro transmission lines operated by National Grid, according to an FBI affidavit filed in Boston federal court on Monday.

"The question is whether or not you will help me get the courts to actually respect the law and undo the damage they did to my family. If not, I might as well do my part in destroying the society," the note read. "It is going to be an expensive war if you want to play it."

Kelly pleaded guilty in 2005 to extortion for cutting communication cables operated by Comcast Corp and Verizon Communications Inc, demanding $10,000 monthly to stop, federal court records show.

He was sentenced to five years' probation and ordered to receive mental health treatment.

Kelly has represented himself in more than a dozen civil lawsuits in Massachusetts, against the town of Chelmsford and several telecommunications companies, contending that land and ideas have been stolen from him. None has prevailed. (Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Dan Grebler)