BOSTON, Sept 16 Massachusetts Attorney General
Martha Coakley, a Democrat, said on Monday that she would run
for governor, three years after she shocked her party by losing
a U.S. Senate race to a Republican in the liberal-leaning state.
"I know what its like to lose a race," she said in a video
announcement on her website to launch her campaign for the 2014
election. "But do you know what? It is nothing compared to what
so many people go through every day of their lives."
Coakley, 60, was elected Massachusetts Attorney General in
2006. Since then, she has advocated gay marriage rights and won
multimillion-dollar settlements from banks for their handling of
subprime loans and other lending.
In 2010, she lost a special U.S. Senate election to
Republican Scott Brown in what was widely criticized as an aloof
campaign. This dealt a blow to the Democratic Party, which
viewed the seat as a safe win.
Democrats outnumber Republicans about 3-to-1 among
Massachusetts registered voters, but the state has elected four
Republican governors since 1990, including last year's
presidential nominee Mitt Romney.
Democratic Governor Deval Patrick, who succeeded Romney, has
announced he is not seeking a third term, setting the stage for
a wide-open race. Other Democrats seeking the governorship
include Massachusetts Treasurer Steven Grossman, former U.S.
health care official Donald Berwick and former homeland security
official Juliette Kayyem.
Charles Baker is the only Republican candidate to declare
for the governor's race so far.