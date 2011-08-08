* New rule to become effective Dec. 1
BOSTON Aug 8 Massachusetts will become the
first state in the country to regulate so-called expert
networks, companies at the heart of the government's insider
trading probe, when a new rule takes effect in December.
The rule, which becomes effective on December 1, will
require investment advisers such as hedge funds to get a
written certification from experts saying they will not pass on
confidential information and that they are not subject to any
confidentiality restrictions.
"This regulation is designed to thwart the misuse of inside
information improperly obtained by these expert network
consultants and ensure that information they provide was
properly obtained," Secretary of the Commonwealth William
Galvin, Massachusetts' top securities regulator, said in a
statement.
So-called expert network firms give stock pickers such as
hedge fund managers access to doctors, engineers and mid-level
sales executives to help educate investors about their
industries. Many of these firms already have strict rules on
what type of information their experts can pass on.
In the last months, a handful of former consultants at
these firms have plead guilty to illegally passing inside
information or have been convicted of it. The government has
been probing for years how these types of firms may have helped
hedge funds get access to confidential corporate information.
Galvin, who has a reputation for being one of few state
regulators to move aggressively against hedge fund managers who
break securities rules, suggested the new regulation in April.
