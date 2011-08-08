* New rule to become effective Dec. 1

* Aimed to eliminate misuse of inside information

BOSTON Aug 8 Massachusetts will become the first state in the country to regulate so-called expert networks, companies at the heart of the government's insider trading probe, when a new rule takes effect in December.

The rule, which becomes effective on December 1, will require investment advisers such as hedge funds to get a written certification from experts saying they will not pass on confidential information and that they are not subject to any confidentiality restrictions.

"This regulation is designed to thwart the misuse of inside information improperly obtained by these expert network consultants and ensure that information they provide was properly obtained," Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin, Massachusetts' top securities regulator, said in a statement.

So-called expert network firms give stock pickers such as hedge fund managers access to doctors, engineers and mid-level sales executives to help educate investors about their industries. Many of these firms already have strict rules on what type of information their experts can pass on.

In the last months, a handful of former consultants at these firms have plead guilty to illegally passing inside information or have been convicted of it. The government has been probing for years how these types of firms may have helped hedge funds get access to confidential corporate information.

Galvin, who has a reputation for being one of few state regulators to move aggressively against hedge fund managers who break securities rules, suggested the new regulation in April. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss. Editing by Robert MacMillan)