BOSTON Nov 17 An apparently intoxicated 32-year-old Polish woman attempted to open an exit door on a British Airways flight from London to Boston on Tuesday, prompting people on the plane to restrain her, the Massachusetts State Police said.

"The investigation into this incident indicates this was a case of unruly behavior, with no known connection to terrorism at this point," state police spokesman David Procopio said.

Troopers took Polish national Kamila Dolniak, a passenger aboard British Airways Flight 213, into custody after the airliner landed at Boston's Logan International Airport, authorities said.

Procopio said the woman was apparently intoxicated and will be charged with interfering with a flight crew.

It was not immediately clear if she had retained a lawyer or been assigned a public defender.

British Airways, part of International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, said the crew had asked police to meet the flight due to an unruly passenger. The airliner departed London's Heathrow airport at 6:57 a.m. ET (1157 GMT).

An earlier state police report that the woman had attempted to open the cockpit door was inaccurate, police said. (Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by James Dalgleish and Will Dunham)