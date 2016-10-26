CAMBRIDGE, Mass. Oct 26 Hundreds of workers at
Harvard University's dining halls voted on Wednesday on a
contract proposal that could end a three-week-long strike, the
university's first in more than three decades.
More than 700 workers at the Ivy League school's dining
halls walked off the job on Oct. 5, saying that full-time
workers who were employed year round deserved an annual salary
of $35,000.
The union and Harvard, whose $35.7 billion endowment is the
largest of any U.S. university, reached a final contract
proposal which the union's bargaining committee tentatively
approved on Tuesday. If Wednesday's vote carries, the workers
will return to their jobs on Thursday.
U.S. universities have increasingly been the target of
organizing campaigns with unions starting to represent graduate
students, adjunct faculty and other university staff who have
not enjoyed the same degree of pay and benefits afforded to
tenured professors.
Members of the UNITE HERE Local 26 have staged regular
protests in Harvard Square, a popular tourist destination just
outside Boston, through the strike, with their numbers
occasionally boosted by students who joined in their protests.
The university pointed out throughout the strike that its
dining hall staff were paid more than the average food service
worker in the greater Boston area.
The 380-year-old school's leafy campus remains open all year
round, attracting large numbers of visiting foreign students
through the summer.
The agreement comes less than a week after a union
representing some 5,500 professors at 14 Pennsylvania public
universities ended a three-day strike after reaching a deal in
which the university system agreed to pay raises.
(Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Andrew Hay)