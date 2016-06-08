By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
| BOSTON, June 8
For the second time this year,
the Massachusetts state pension fund on Wednesday decided to
hire hedge funds, adding Contrarian Capital and IPM Informed
Portfolio Management to its roster of fund managers.
Trustees for the $60 billion fund voted to put up to $200
million each with Greenwich, Connecticut-based Contrarian
Capital Management and Stockholm-based IPM Informed Portfolio
Management AB.
The pension fund already invests in powerhouse hedge funds
Brevan Howard, Elliot Capital Management and Och-Ziff Capital
Management, among others.
Contrarian oversees $3 billion in assets. The Massachusetts
pension fund is investing in its Contrarian Capital Management
Emerging Markets Strategy. IPM oversees $5.1 billion in assets,
and the Massachusetts fund is investing in its IPM Systematic
Macro Strategy.
The state is making the hedge fund investments at a time
when many public pensions are considering exiting the sector,
following a period of lackluster returns at many funds and
growing political concerns about the hedge fund industry's often
high fees.
Massachusetts, which has some of the largest hedge fund
allocations of any public pension fund in the United States, has
long pushed for fee cuts at expensive hedge funds. It will soon
have some $2 billion invested through managed accounts.
The money going into Contrarian and IPM will be in managed
accounts, more custom-tailored structures that often involve
lower fees and more transparency.
The trustees voted in February to put $150 million each with
New York-based SECOR and London-based East Lodge Capital.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Dan Grebler)