BOSTON Feb 2 The Massachusetts state pension fund, which invests $6 billion with hedge funds, on Tuesday hired two new managers, SECOR Asset Management and East Lodge Capital.

Trustees for the $60 billion fund voted to put $150 million each with New York-based SECOR and London-based East Lodge Capital and said they may hire three more hedge funds this year. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss)