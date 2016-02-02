IDG Capital to deploy more resources in firms, eyes tech assets
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
BOSTON Feb 2 The Massachusetts state pension fund, which invests $6 billion with hedge funds, on Tuesday hired two new managers, SECOR Asset Management and East Lodge Capital.
Trustees for the $60 billion fund voted to put $150 million each with New York-based SECOR and London-based East Lodge Capital and said they may hire three more hedge funds this year. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss)
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
* March new monthly loans less than expected, down from February