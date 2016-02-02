(Adds details on SECOR, performance data)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON Feb 2 The Massachusetts state pension
fund, which invests $6 billion with hedge funds, on Tuesday
hired two new managers, SECOR Asset Management and East Lodge
Capital.
Trustees for the $60 billion fund voted to put $150 million
each with New York-based SECOR and London-based East Lodge
Capital and said they may hire three more hedge funds this year.
The two firms join industry powerhouses Brevan Howard,
Elliot Capital Management, and Pershing Square Capital
Management in a group of roughly two dozen hedge funds that
invest money for the state.
But SECOR and East Lodge will invest the money in managed
accounts, more custom tailored structures that often come with
lower fees and more insight into how the money is invested.
Last year, Jason Mudrick's Mudrick Capital and Chris
Hentemann's 400 Capital Management were among the first to begin
managing money for the state through managed accounts.
Massachusetts, which has some of the largest hedge fund
allocations of any public pension fund in the United States, has
long pushed for fee cuts at expensive hedge funds and now has
some $1 billion invested through managed accounts.
"There are no greater skeptics of hedge funds than PRIM,"
said Michael Trotsky, the pension fund's executive director and
chief investment officer, referring to the state's Pension
Reserves Investment Management Board. Trotsky added his team
vets funds carefully and looks for managers who may not yet be
household names.
Last year the pension fund earned a 1.1 percent return,
fueled mainly by strong returns from its private equity
investments. Hedge funds lost money for the fund in 2015 but
have made money over the longer term.
East Lodge, founded by hedge fund CQS alumnus Alistair
Lumsden in 2013, concentrates on structured credit.
The hedge fund, SECOR Alpha fund, has roughly $500 million
in assets, concentrates on macro bets among others, and is
managed by Ray Iwanowski. It gained 9.1 percent last year and
has returned an average 13.2 percent per year since its launch
in 2012.
The state, which has long been underweighted in distressed
investments, also said it would allocate up to $125 million to
the Anchorage Illiquid Opportunities V fund, a private debt fund
run by Anchorage Capital, one of the hedge fund firms already
being used by the state.
Many distressed debt funds have suffered tough times
recently. Mudrick Capital, for example, lost 26 percent last
year and lost money in January as well, but managers say now is
the time to get in for bets that may pay off later.
The state also took $1.6 billion out of stock funds managed
by Janus Capital and Pacific Investment Management Company and
put it into an index fund run by State Street Global Advisors,
saving the state some $4.5 million in fees a year.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; editing by Frances Kerry and
Tom Brown)