Oct 26 Massachusetts' top securities regulator
charged Bank of New York Mellon (BK.N) with fraud for having
allegedly overcharged the state's pension fund on currency
trades for more than a decade.
In an administrative complaint, Secretary of the
Commonwealth William Galvin said that the bank had applied
undisclosed markups in currency trading while acting as a
custodian for the state's $46 billion pension fund.
"In reality, BNY Mellon's Standing Instruction Service was
a hidden scheme that rigged the pricing of non-negotiated
foreign exchange transactions while maximizing profits for the
bank," Galvin said in the complaint.
Massachusetts has now joined a handful of states that are
taking action against companies like BNY Mellon and
Boston-based State Street Corp (STT.N), saying they cheated
public pension funds on currency transactions by failing to
charge the funds the rates that the banks paid, and instead
forcing them to pay the day's highest rates and pocketing the
difference.
An audit by Massachusetts shows that BNY Mellon, the
world's biggest custodial bank, overcharged Massachusetts by
$30.5 million since 2000. The state's treasurer, Steven
Grossman, said earlier this year that Massachusetts had paid
nearly eight times as much as other customers did for certain
transactions.
The state may now drop BNY Mellon as its partner in foreign
exchange trading as it interviews candidates to conduct this
business, Reuters reported on Tuesday. [ID:nN1E79O10X]
