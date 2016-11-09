(Recasts with sentence handed down)
BOSTON Nov 9 A married couple who held a
majority stake in a Massachusetts pharmacy that sparked a 2012
meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people were sentenced to
probation on Wednesday after pleading guilty to financial
crimes.
Carla Conigliaro, the 53-year-old former majority owner of
the now-shuttered New England Compounding Center, and her
husband, Douglas, 55, in July pleaded guilty to illegally
withdrawing cash from bank accounts to avoid financial reporting
requirements while their company was the target of an intense
federal investigation as they sought to hide assets from
creditors.
U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns sentenced Douglas
Conigliaro to serve two years' probation and a $55,000 fine and
Carla Conigliaro to one year and a $4,500 fine.
Federal prosecutors had asked for probation, rather than
prison, following their guilty plea.
Federal prosecutors found that the company knowingly shipped
batches of an injectible steroid contaminated with meningitis
used to treat back pain that sickened 778 people. The
Conigliaros were not charged with having played an active role
in the operations or management of NECC.
Several other former employees of the company, including
pharmacists Barry Cadden and Glenn Chin, are set to stand trial
early next year on charges including racketeering and mail fraud
for their role in the outbreak.
(Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Andrew Hay and Leslie
Adler)