BOSTON, March 22 The co-founder of a now-defunct Massachusetts compounding pharmacy was found guilty of racketeering and fraud but cleared of murder on Wednesday for his role in a 2012 meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people across the United States.

Barry Cadden, who was a co-owner and president of New England Compounding Center, was convicted by a federal jury in Boston after a two-month trial centered on an outbreak linked to the company's drug that sickened 753 people in 20 states. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Scott Malone)