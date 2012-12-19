BOSTON Dec 19 Massachusetts Treasurer Steven
Grossman on Wednesday said he had asked the state's pension fund
board for an analysis of all investments in makers of guns and
ammunition, after the shooting massacre in Newtown, Connecticut.
The analysis, covering both public and private equity
investments, will provide information for state legislators who
may want to consider requiring that the $51 billion fund divest
from the industry, Grossman said. Legislators have previously
backed divestitures from companies involved in tobacco, South
Africa and the Iranian oil and gas industry, he noted.
"I want to anticipate what may take place in terms of public
debate and discussion and to make sure we have timely, accurate
and relevant information," Grossman said in a telephone
interview.