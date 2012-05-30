BOSTON May 30 The chief investment officer of
Massachusetts' state pension fund, who invests retirement
savings for teachers and police officers with some of the
world's best-known asset managers, including hedge funds, is
leaving for a position in the private sector.
Stanley Mavromates, who helped put a chunk of the fund's $50
billion with firms like Och-Ziff Capital Management and Pershing
Square Capital Management, will leave on June 12, Michael
Trotsky, the fund's executive director, said on Wednesday.
He will join Mercer an investment consulting firm with
offices in Boston.
Mavromates, 51, has been chief investment officer since 2005
and joined the state's Pension Reserves Investment Management
Board in 2000. Known for his calm and steady presence during
board meetings where he coolly detailed the fund's performance
and outlook for future performance, Mavromates was instrumental
in ushering in dramatic changes including the state's recent
decision to make direct hedge fund investments.
Over the years Massachusetts has boasted one of the pension
fund industry's best performance records but turnover at the
pension fund has also been high -- nearly 200 percent in the
last decade -- as staff members have been lured to the private
sector with much higher pay packages.
(Reporting By Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Theodore
d'Afflisio)