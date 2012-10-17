BOSTON Oct 17 Massachusetts' top securities
regulator said on Wednesday Putnam Investments deceived clients
in creating and marketing $3 billion worth of collateralized
debt obligations.
In an administrative complaint, Secretary of the
Commonwealth William Galvin said the mutual fund company's
Putnam Advisory Co let hedge fund Magnetar Capital help
structure the CDOs. Investors did not know that the hedge fund
had helped pick collateral included in the CDOs and then had bet
that those securities would fall in price.
"Magnetar benefited substantially from the widespread
downgrades of the subprime assets in the Pyxis CDOs, and reaped
an exorbitant net gain of approximately $67 million on its
equity investments and aggressive short positions tied to both
Pyxis CDOs," Galvin said.
Putnam earned collateral management fees for both CDOs
totaling $8,815,057.56.