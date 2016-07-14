NEW YORK, July 14 Massachusetts' top securities
regulator on Thursday issued a regulatory notice to the state's
roughly 700 registered investment advisers that if they use robo
advisers, they must tell clients and explain the fees charged.
Robo advisers are computer software programs that offer
automated investment advice such as suggestions for low-cost
funds and computer-generated portfolios, usually at a lower cost
than for advice provided by a human adviser.
Robos have boomed in popularity in recent years, and many
investment advisers offer clients the option to use a robo
adviser for asset allocation in addition to human advice for
more complex questions.
The guidance, issued by the Massachusetts' Securities
Division, says registered investment advisers must tell clients
when they receive services performed by a robo adviser. Advisers
also need to tell clients that they can go directly to the robo
adviser for services, rather than go through the adviser.
Advisers must also explain the fees that the robos charge,
and which investment products and services may not be available
through the robo adviser.
The guidance comes amid greater scrutiny of the automated
advice industry. In April, Secretary of the Commonwealth William
Galvin questioned whether robo advisers can meet the fiduciary
standard that human advisers must follow.
"My office has recently raised serious concerns" about robo
advisers, Galvin said. "It is vital ... that investors are fully
aware of the role robo advisers play in the handling of their
accounts and the limitations, restrictions and fees which
result."
(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)